Commerce Bank Sells 20,408 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,408 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 193,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.8% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 26,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,514,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,062,000 after purchasing an additional 40,869 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 184,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 48,592 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

