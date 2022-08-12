Commerce Bank Sells 737 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Centene by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $94.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Centene to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.05.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

