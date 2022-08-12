Commerce Bank Trims Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,063 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen set a $412.00 target price on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays downgraded Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.45.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $227.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

