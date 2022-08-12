CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts Acquires 10,000 Shares

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 554,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,583.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CommScope Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CommScope by 27.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of CommScope by 25.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

