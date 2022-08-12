Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

CBU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

CBU stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.29. 118,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,291. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.67. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $60.94 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.37 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $130,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,741.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 42.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 60,738 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

