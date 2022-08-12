Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives $74.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVLT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other Commvault Systems news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,345.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 79,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,117,345.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 79,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $106,883.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,604.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,985 shares of company stock worth $2,216,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $3,213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Commvault Systems by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,657,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $53.87 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average is $62.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.12, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.21 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

