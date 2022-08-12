Comparing Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) & Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Copper has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Southern Copper’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals $200,000.00 82.55 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A Southern Copper $10.93 billion 3.42 $3.40 billion $3.78 12.81

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Energy Minerals.

6.8% of Southern Copper shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Southern Copper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pure Energy Minerals and Southern Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Copper 3 2 0 0 1.40

Southern Copper has a consensus price target of $53.80, indicating a potential upside of 10.70%. Given Southern Copper’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Southern Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals 19.31% 0.28% 0.28% Southern Copper 27.59% 36.17% 16.34%

Summary

Southern Copper beats Pure Energy Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant in Mexico. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and two operating SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates five underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine that produces coal and coke; and a zinc refinery. The company has interests in 82,134 hectares of exploration concessions in Peru; 493,533 hectares of exploration concessions in Mexico; 246,346 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina; 29,888 hectares of exploration concessions in Chile; and 7,299 hectares of exploration concessions in Ecuador. Southern Copper Corporation was incorporated in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

