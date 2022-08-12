Compass Point Cuts Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target to $15.75

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Compass Point to $15.75 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HTGC. StockNews.com cut Hercules Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 141.01 and a beta of 1.36. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 1,272.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

