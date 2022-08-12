Compass Point Cuts Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Price Target to $4.75

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Compass Point to $4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a mkt outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $4.75 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 7.72.

Shares of OPAD opened at 1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.97. Offerpad Solutions has a 1 year low of 1.62 and a 1 year high of 20.97.

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of 1.69 per share, with a total value of 845,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 878,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,483,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAD. LL Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 923,143 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 207,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC grew its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189,066 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

