Compass Point Cuts SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target to $15.75

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Compass Point to $15.75 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised SLR Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SLR Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered SLR Investment from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.41 million, a P/E ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 780.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 43,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

