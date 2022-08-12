Compass Point Trims Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Target Price to $310.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Compass Point to $310.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $276.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.22. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $157.81 and a 1 year high of $277.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares in the company, valued at $23,342,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $391,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,941 shares in the company, valued at $82,133,463.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,342,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

