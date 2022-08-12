Compass Point Trims NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Target Price to $30.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Compass Point to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NMIH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NMI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NMI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. NMI has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88.

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in NMI by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in NMI by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

