Compound (COMP) Trading Up 10.2% Over Last Week

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $466.23 million and $87.48 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be bought for about $64.73 or 0.00268092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,202,778 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

