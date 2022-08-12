CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR: COP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/8/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €65.00 ($66.33) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/8/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €67.50 ($68.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/5/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €81.00 ($82.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/5/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €68.00 ($69.39) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/4/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €65.00 ($66.33) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/1/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €67.50 ($68.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/26/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €81.00 ($82.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/5/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €68.00 ($69.39) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/20/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €53.00 ($54.08) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 4.5 %

ETR:COP traded up €1.94 ($1.98) on Friday, reaching €45.04 ($45.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,245. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €36.30 ($37.04) and a 12-month high of €82.80 ($84.49). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.51.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

