Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Cuts Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 681,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 239.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 626,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 441,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $32.82.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.