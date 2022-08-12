Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $663,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $81.26 and a one year high of $107.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.97 and its 200 day moving average is $89.10.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

