Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 1,810 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.08% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 743,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after buying an additional 97,163 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 657,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 115,692 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 143,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 93,832 shares during the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $31.39 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.64.

