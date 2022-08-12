Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $25.32.

Get Conifer Holdings Inc. - Senior alerts:

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Holdings Inc. - Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer Holdings Inc. - Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.