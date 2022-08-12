CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

NYSE CNMD traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.15. 261,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,456. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.84 and its 200-day moving average is $122.38. CONMED has a 1 year low of $87.24 and a 1 year high of $159.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.22 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CONMED news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $177,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at $281,619. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CONMED news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $177,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at $281,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $265,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 1.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of CONMED by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,139,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,251,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 104,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CONMED by 56.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

