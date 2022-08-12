Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $308.00

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $308.00 and last traded at $308.00, with a volume of 228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $308.00.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.00 and a 200 day moving average of $264.00.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.50%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

