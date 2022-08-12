Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $308.00

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $308.00 and last traded at $308.00, with a volume of 228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $308.00.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.