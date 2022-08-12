Content Neutrality Network Reaches Market Cap of $311,376.73 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $311,376.73 and approximately $111.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

