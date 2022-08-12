Context Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,163,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,994 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 184,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 33,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Trading Up 0.3 %

TSIB opened at $9.87 on Friday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

About Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

