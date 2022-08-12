Context Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSACW)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSACWGet Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 243,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of VSACW opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.12. Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

