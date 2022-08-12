Context Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSACW)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSACW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 243,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Vision Sensing Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of VSACW opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.12. Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.50.
About Vision Sensing Acquisition
