Context Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 249,900 ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESACW)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESACW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 249,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

ESGEN Acquisition Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of ESGEN Acquisition stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18.

About ESGEN Acquisition

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy and infrastructure sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

