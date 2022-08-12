Context Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 249,900 ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESACW)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESACW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 249,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
ESGEN Acquisition Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of ESGEN Acquisition stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18.
About ESGEN Acquisition
