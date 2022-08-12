Context Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 9,119.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 251,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 61,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 994,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 665,402 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

