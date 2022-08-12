Context Capital Management LLC Invests $230,000 in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of LDH Growth Corp I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter worth $117,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in LDH Growth Corp I by 3,526.1% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 779,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 757,617 shares in the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDHA opened at $9.84 on Friday. LDH Growth Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

