Context Capital Management LLC Invests $43,000 in ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 224,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

ROC Energy Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROCAR opened at $0.09 on Friday. ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14.

Get ROC Energy Acquisition alerts:

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ROC Energy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROC Energy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.