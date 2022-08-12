Context Capital Management LLC Invests $43,000 in ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 224,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
ROC Energy Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ ROCAR opened at $0.09 on Friday. ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR – Get Rating).
