Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $492,000 Investment in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Ignyte Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ignyte Acquisition by 92.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 68,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 33,027 shares during the last quarter. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ignyte Acquisition Price Performance

IGNY stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.

About Ignyte Acquisition

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target businesses in the life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors.

