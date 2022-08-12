Context Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 1,318.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,149,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,040 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $2,943,000. CSS LLC IL raised its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 1,245.1% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 150,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 139,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of HCII opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Company Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.