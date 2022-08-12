Context Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 58,291 Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 58,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition II alerts:

Seaport Global Acquisition II Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGII opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $11.00.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.