Context Capital Management LLC Takes $376,000 Position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPCS. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,420,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,917,000. 22.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DP Cap Acquisition Corp I alerts:

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DPCS opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

About DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.