Context Capital Management LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACW)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 196,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.
Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BPACW opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.41.
Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Profile
Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to seek businesses in the online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (BPACW)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.