Context Capital Management LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACW)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 196,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPACW opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.41.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Profile

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to seek businesses in the online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure industries.

