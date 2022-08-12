ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.05 Per Share

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $4.01. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ContourGlobal Stock Performance

Shares of GLO stock opened at GBX 303.23 ($3.66) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,565.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 253.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 217.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,152.39. ContourGlobal has a 12 month low of GBX 171.60 ($2.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 303.23 ($3.66).

Get ContourGlobal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.60) price objective on shares of ContourGlobal in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at ContourGlobal

About ContourGlobal

In related news, insider Joseph Brandt sold 133,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.01), for a total value of £332,258.13 ($401,471.88).

(Get Rating)

ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.

Featured Articles

