ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.05 Per Share

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $4.01. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
ContourGlobal Stock Performance
Shares of GLO stock opened at GBX 303.23 ($3.66) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,565.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 253.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 217.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,152.39. ContourGlobal has a 12 month low of GBX 171.60 ($2.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 303.23 ($3.66).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.60) price objective on shares of ContourGlobal in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Insider Transactions at ContourGlobal
About ContourGlobal
ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.
Featured Articles
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for ContourGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContourGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.