ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the July 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ContraFect in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded ContraFect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink cut shares of ContraFect from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of ContraFect to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

ContraFect Trading Up 0.9 %

ContraFect stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 2,519,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,927. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $4.54.

Institutional Trading of ContraFect

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

