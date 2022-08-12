Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Acquires 4,121 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,770 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in VMware by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VMware by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,766,440 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $436,455,000 after purchasing an additional 796,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMware Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.91. 11,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,785. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.31.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.