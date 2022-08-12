Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 369,755 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 369,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of EQT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in EQT by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in EQT by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 414,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 62,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EQT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

EQT Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.47. 64,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,469,759. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s payout ratio is -22.06%.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

