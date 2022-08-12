Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $42.58 Million Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635,028 shares during the period. AMC Networks comprises about 1.9% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $42,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,337,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 205,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Anqa Management LLC now owns 182,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 108,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

AMC Networks Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMCX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.27. 2,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.93 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.11%. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.