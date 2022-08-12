Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $9.59 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,709 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 46,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $216,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 70.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.38. 28,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,177. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.23. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.93.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.