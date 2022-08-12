Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Raises Stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 147.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241,381 shares during the quarter. Canopy Growth accounts for 0.7% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.53% of Canopy Growth worth $15,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 277,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,938,632. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 3.94. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.95). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.51.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

