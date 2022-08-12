Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,747 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after buying an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,087,000 after acquiring an additional 644,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Altria Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,066,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,424,000 after acquiring an additional 38,707 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.28. 59,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,502,203. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.13%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

