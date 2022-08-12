Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,049,302 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,218,000. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises about 4.5% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.58% of Cleveland-Cliffs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $10,802,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 174,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,832,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

