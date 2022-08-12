Contrasting Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) & Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB)

Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Rating) and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Earth Science Tech and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earth Science Tech 22,466.90% -123.33% 6,503.88% Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -36.12% -35.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 89.9% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earth Science Tech $10,000.00 156.59 $3.17 million N/A N/A Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$30.25 million ($1.79) -2.53

This table compares Earth Science Tech and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Earth Science Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Earth Science Tech has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -2.12, meaning that its share price is 312% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Earth Science Tech and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earth Science Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Anebulo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.60%. Given Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Earth Science Tech.

About Earth Science Tech

Earth Science Tech, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, aging, and overall wellness. Its products include hemp oils, vitamins, minerals, herbs, botanicals, personal care products, homeopathies, functional foods, and other products. The company markets its products in a range of formulations and delivery forms, including capsules, tablets, soft gels, chewables, liquids, creams, sprays, powders, and whole herbs through its retail store, clinics, pharmacies, as well as through online. It also provides medical equipment and devices. The company was formerly known as Ultimate Novelty Sports, Inc. and changed its name to Earth Science Tech, Inc. in March 2014. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid intoxication and overdose. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Lakeway, Texas.

