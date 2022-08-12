Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.63 million.

CTS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.48.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$7.00 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$4.85 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

