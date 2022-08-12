Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.
Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.63 million.
Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of CTS stock opened at C$7.00 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$4.85 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
