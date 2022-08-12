Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Trading Down 1.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) was down 1.4% during trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$12.50 to C$9.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Converge Technology Solutions traded as low as C$6.99 and last traded at C$7.00. Approximately 1,026,378 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 654,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.10.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.48.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 140.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.