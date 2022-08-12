Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Cormark

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CPLF. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Copperleaf Technologies stock traded up C$0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.76. 16,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,076. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.81. The firm has a market cap of C$462.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Copperleaf Technologies has a 1 year low of C$5.73 and a 1 year high of C$26.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Stanley Thomas Coleman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total transaction of C$145,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,801,971.12. Insiders have sold a total of 19,491 shares of company stock valued at $155,931 in the last ninety days.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

