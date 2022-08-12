Cormark Raises Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$66.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cormark from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s current price.

AIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altus Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.50.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AIF stock traded up C$0.57 on Friday, hitting C$55.93. The stock had a trading volume of 105,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.79. The company has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 200.25. Altus Group has a one year low of C$41.27 and a one year high of C$72.33.

Insider Transactions at Altus Group

About Altus Group

In related news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.12, for a total value of C$42,408.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,551,685.31. In related news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.12, for a total transaction of C$42,408.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,551,685.31. Also, Senior Officer James Hannon bought 1,100 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$31.97 per share, with a total value of C$35,167.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$95,910.

(Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.