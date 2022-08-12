Cormark Weighs in on Greenlane Renewables Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Greenlane Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

GRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables from C$3.00 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Thursday.

Greenlane Renewables Price Performance

GRN opened at C$0.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.99 million and a P/E ratio of -26.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.91. Greenlane Renewables has a 52-week low of C$0.60 and a 52-week high of C$1.84.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.81 million.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

