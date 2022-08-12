CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%.

CRMD traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.19. 21,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,792. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.28.

CRMD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CorMedix from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of CorMedix from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Joseph Todisco purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,045.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CorMedix by 180.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

