Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,253 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 174,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 76,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.2 %
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
